Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.22 in comparison to its previous close of 55.43, however, the company has experienced a 1.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-25 that Ozempic could make some medical devices less necessary than before. If that happens, it would lead to lower revenue for the device makers.

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) is above average at 68.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) is $60.47, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for BSX is 1.46B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSX on November 27, 2023 was 8.53M shares.

BSX’s Market Performance

The stock of Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) has seen a 1.61% increase in the past week, with a 11.12% rise in the past month, and a 9.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for BSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for BSX’s stock, with a 8.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $59 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BSX Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.95. In addition, Boston Scientific Corp. saw 20.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Butcher Arthur C, who sale 8,278 shares at the price of $54.06 back on Nov 20. After this action, Butcher Arthur C now owns 6,977 shares of Boston Scientific Corp., valued at $447,509 using the latest closing price.

Carruthers Wendy, the EVP, Human Resources of Boston Scientific Corp., sale 11,671 shares at $54.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Carruthers Wendy is holding 46,532 shares at $632,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corp. stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 6.72, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.