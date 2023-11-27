Boeing Co. (BA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has increased by 0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 219.91. However, the company has seen a 6.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-24 that Airline operator Virgin Australia on Friday said it has added six Boeing MAX-8 aircraft to further expand its fleet and meet travel demand, taking its total order for the planes to fourteen.

Is It Worth Investing in Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BA is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Boeing Co. (BA) is $243.41, which is $23.46 above the current market price. The public float for BA is 604.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On November 27, 2023, BA’s average trading volume was 5.46M shares.

BA’s Market Performance

BA’s stock has seen a 6.46% increase for the week, with a 23.76% rise in the past month and a -1.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for Boeing Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.04% for BA’s stock, with a 5.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $270 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BA Trading at 13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +22.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA rose by +6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.14. In addition, Boeing Co. saw 15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from COLBERT THEODORE III, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Aug 01. After this action, COLBERT THEODORE III now owns 59,255 shares of Boeing Co., valued at $2,026,136 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of Boeing Co., purchase 850 shares at $237.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 3,767 shares at $201,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boeing Co. stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boeing Co. (BA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.