Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.09 in relation to its previous close of 0.18. However, the company has experienced a 41.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ: BSFC ) stock is climbing higher on Monday after the company revealed details for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting. The big news here is the company’s meeting will be taking place on Dec. 27, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSFC is 2.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) is $20.00, which is $19.83 above the current market price. The public float for BSFC is 13.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On November 27, 2023, BSFC’s average trading volume was 2.63M shares.

BSFC’s Market Performance

BSFC stock saw an increase of 41.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.79% and a quarterly increase of -75.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.14% for Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.59% for BSFC stock, with a simple moving average of -89.51% for the last 200 days.

BSFC Trading at -13.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.77%, as shares surge +18.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC rose by +45.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1370. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp saw -97.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Herian Nubar, who purchase 1,672 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Dec 13. After this action, Herian Nubar now owns 40,005 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp, valued at $736 using the latest closing price.

Herian Nubar, the Director of Blue Star Foods Corp, purchase 1,493 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Herian Nubar is holding 38,333 shares at $12,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.56 for the present operating margin

-9.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Star Foods Corp stands at -103.35. The total capital return value is set at -63.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -318.06. Equity return is now at value -372.39, with -89.76 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.