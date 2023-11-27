Bloom Energy Corp (BE): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bloom Energy Corp (BE) is $21.20, which is $7.93 above the current market price. The public float for BE is 196.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BE on November 27, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 13.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-24 that Bloom Energy’s slow and steady progress toward profitability continued in 2023. Rival Plug Power’s recent warning could help this become a hydrogen winner.

BE’s Market Performance

BE’s stock has risen by 5.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.19% and a quarterly drop of -10.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.84% for Bloom Energy Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.58% for BE’s stock, with a -16.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BE stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for BE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BE in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $15 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BE Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +35.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.46. In addition, Bloom Energy Corp saw -30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE, who sale 1,525 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Nov 16. After this action, SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE now owns 82,158 shares of Bloom Energy Corp, valued at $18,895 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Guillermo, the EVP, Sales – Americas of Bloom Energy Corp, sale 3,792 shares at $12.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Brooks Guillermo is holding 143,401 shares at $47,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.77 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corp stands at -25.14. The total capital return value is set at -19.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.79. Equity return is now at value -81.52, with -16.54 for asset returns.

Based on Bloom Energy Corp (BE), the company’s capital structure generated 301.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.08. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.