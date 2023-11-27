Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) is $4.13, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 84.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTBT on November 27, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

The stock price of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) has jumped by 3.09 compared to previous close of 2.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Here is how Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

BTBT’s Market Performance

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has experienced a 12.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.86% rise in the past month, and a -0.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.76% for BTBT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.15% for BTBT’s stock, with a -4.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Bit Digital Inc saw 288.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc stands at -326.03. The total capital return value is set at -29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.51. Equity return is now at value -61.95, with -58.48 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 87.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.