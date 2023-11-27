Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) is $12.33, which is $10.7 above the current market price. The public float for BNGO is 38.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNGO on November 27, 2023 was 888.80K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BNGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) has increased by 12.41 when compared to last closing price of 1.45.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

BNGO’s Market Performance

Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has seen a 24.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.43% gain in the past month and a -47.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.73% for BNGO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.35% for BNGO’s stock, with a -74.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNGO Trading at -22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO rose by +25.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4055. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc saw -88.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from Mamuszka Hannah, who purchase 65,789 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Jun 13. After this action, Mamuszka Hannah now owns 65,789 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Holmlin R. Erik, the President and CEO of Bionano Genomics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Holmlin R. Erik is holding 806,474 shares at $9,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-466.09 for the present operating margin

-9.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc stands at -476.93. The total capital return value is set at -42.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.86. Equity return is now at value -113.43, with -89.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.47. Total debt to assets is 3.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.