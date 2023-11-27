BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has increased by 2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 1.86. However, the company has seen a 6.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a massive game-changer for tech giants. And for a brief period of time, so have AI penny stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) by analysts is $3.50, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 46.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.01% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BBAI was 2.23M shares.

BBAI’s Market Performance

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has seen a 6.07% increase in the past week, with a 50.34% rise in the past month, and a 39.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.07% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.54% for BBAI’s stock, with a -9.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBAI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BBAI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBAI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBAI Trading at 28.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +52.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6170. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc saw 183.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Dinu Raluca, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Nov 20. After this action, Dinu Raluca now owns 924,463 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, valued at $23,920 using the latest closing price.

Katz Avi S, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $1.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Katz Avi S is holding 924,463 shares at $23,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53. Equity return is now at value -288.00, with -32.87 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.