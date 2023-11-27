BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR)’s stock price has gone rise by 24.71 in comparison to its previous close of 4.37, however, the company has experienced a 28.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Belen Fourcade – IR Ines Lanusse – Investor Relations Officer Conference Call Participants Carlos Gomez – HSBC Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

Is It Worth Investing in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) by analysts is $4.50, which is -$0.95 below the current market price. The public float for BBAR is 204.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BBAR was 668.22K shares.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR’s stock has seen a 28.24% increase for the week, with a 32.60% rise in the past month and a 1.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for BBVA Argentina ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.52% for BBAR’s stock, with a 17.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBAR Trading at 25.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.38%, as shares surge +23.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +23.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, BBVA Argentina ADR saw 47.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BBVA Argentina ADR stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.29. Equity return is now at value 19.26, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.34. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.