Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has soared by 1.19 in relation to previous closing price of 3.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that There are a number of top-rated stocks set to report their quarterly results on Thursday, November 2 with several belonging to the Zacks Oils & Energy sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Right Now?

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTE is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTE is $5.76, which is $1.92 above the current price. The public float for BTE is 751.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTE on November 27, 2023 was 8.74M shares.

BTE’s Market Performance

BTE’s stock has seen a 1.72% increase for the week, with a -11.64% drop in the past month and a -0.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for Baytex Energy Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.31% for BTE’s stock, with a 0.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTE Trading at -8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp saw -14.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.97 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baytex Energy Corp stands at +36.78. The total capital return value is set at 25.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.64. Equity return is now at value 20.14, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Based on Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.62. Total debt to assets is 18.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.