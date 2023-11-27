Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) has jumped by 2.38 compared to previous close of 0.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-11-22 that As Thanksgiving week approaches, attention turns to top Canadian marijuana stocks. The global cannabis industry is experiencing remarkable growth. Canada, a leader in cannabis production and legalization, is advancing in tandem. This growth presents exciting opportunities for investors. In addition, key Canadian cannabis companies are expected to show significant market activity. This period is critical for those monitoring the cannabis sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Right Now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) by analysts is $0.67, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for ACB is 433.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.04% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ACB was 21.55M shares.

ACB’s Market Performance

ACB stock saw an increase of 2.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.49% and a quarterly increase of 7.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.53% for Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for ACB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.66% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at -13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4634. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc saw -48.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.01 for the present operating margin

-27.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc stands at -113.73. The total capital return value is set at -15.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.91. Equity return is now at value 73.45, with 39.21 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 24.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.