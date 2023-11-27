Astrazeneca plc ADR’s (AZN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AZN stock has gone up by 1.08%, with a monthly gain of 0.44% and a quarterly plunge of -5.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for Astrazeneca plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for AZN’s stock, with a -6.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) Right Now?

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AZN is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AZN is $82.75, which is $18.26 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 3.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume for AZN on November 27, 2023 was 5.20M shares.

The stock price of Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has surged by 1.38 when compared to previous closing price of 63.61, but the company has seen a 1.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Astrazeneca (AZN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.68. In addition, Astrazeneca plc ADR saw -4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrazeneca plc ADR stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.