Assessing the Risk and Potential of Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) Stock

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a -2.56% decrease in the past week, with a -17.57% drop in the past month, and a -80.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.97% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.89% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -80.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 3 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for DCFC is 130.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume for DCFC on November 27, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a -2.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that Despite all of the business media’s frantic, recent warnings about electric-vehicle sales collapsing, the actual data tells a radically different story. Specifically, last quarter EV sales in the United States jumped 50% versus the same period a year earlier to 313,000.

DCFC Trading at -36.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2024. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -88.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.