Assessing the Risk and Potential of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd’s (LYT) Stock

The stock of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has seen a 4.36% increase in the past week, with a -10.07% drop in the past month, and a -66.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.13% for LYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for LYT stock, with a simple moving average of -71.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LYT is at 2.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LYT is 37.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for LYT on November 27, 2023 was 448.38K shares.

LYT) stock’s latest price update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT)’s stock price has decreased by -6.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a 4.36% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-07-11 that Somehow, Lytus Technologies became 2022’s hottest IPO – though it’s quickly crashed back to Earth. The story here, revolving around three businesses in the U.S. and India, is complex, and even confusing.

LYT Trading at -21.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.31%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1385. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd saw -76.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd stands at -12.35. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.99.

Based on Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.88. Total debt to assets is 14.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.