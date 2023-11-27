Arcimoto Inc (FUV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcimoto Inc (FUV) is $4.00, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for FUV is 7.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FUV on November 27, 2023 was 85.23K shares.

FUV) stock’s latest price update

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.63, however, the company has experienced a 25.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that In the dynamic world of investments, electric boat stocks are gaining momentum. These ‘e-boat stocks’ blend innovation with eco-sustainability.

FUV’s Market Performance

FUV’s stock has risen by 25.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.70% and a quarterly drop of -29.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.34% for Arcimoto Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.68% for FUV’s stock, with a -44.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUV Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.83%, as shares surge +26.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV rose by +36.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5956. In addition, Arcimoto Inc saw -78.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-902.24 for the present operating margin

-254.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcimoto Inc stands at -958.89. The total capital return value is set at -113.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.41. Equity return is now at value -165.43, with -90.83 for asset returns.

Based on Arcimoto Inc (FUV), the company’s capital structure generated 46.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.75. Total debt to assets is 25.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arcimoto Inc (FUV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.