Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has gone up by 6.49% for the week, with a 13.03% rise in the past month and a 10.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.59% for APO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.67% for APO’s stock, with a 21.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for APO is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APO is $97.92, which is $5.92 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 395.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume for APO on November 27, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

APO) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.00 in comparison to its previous close of 90.20, however, the company has experienced a 6.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-11-24 that Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) stock price has done well in 2023 even as the private equity industry faces numerous headwinds. The shares jumped to a high of $91.42 on Friday as they near their all-time high of $92.76.

APO Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +12.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.17. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 44.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 87,500 shares at the price of $86.16 back on Nov 17. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 5,094,585 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $7,538,921 using the latest closing price.

Krongard A B, the Director of Apollo Global Management Inc, purchase 1,009 shares at $85.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Krongard A B is holding 77,608 shares at $86,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.31. Equity return is now at value 78.45, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,837.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.60. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,833.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.