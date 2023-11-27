Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Zscaler Inc (ZS)

The 36-month beta value for ZS is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZS is $195.14, which is $1.8 above than the current price. The public float for ZS is 86.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.43% of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on November 27, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

The stock of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) has increased by 0.13 when compared to last closing price of 193.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-11-24 that The post-Thanksgiving earnings calendar is filled with reports in the software sector, including Dow Jones stock Salesforce.com.

ZS’s Market Performance

Zscaler Inc (ZS) has experienced a 3.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.05% rise in the past month, and a 36.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for ZS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.63% for ZS’s stock, with a 38.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $225 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 16.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.72. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 72.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Sinha Amit, who sale 3,680 shares at the price of $183.94 back on Nov 16. After this action, Sinha Amit now owns 36,800 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $676,912 using the latest closing price.

BLASING KAREN, the Director of Zscaler Inc, sale 7,000 shares at $173.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that BLASING KAREN is holding 15,564 shares at $1,217,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.32 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -12.51. The total capital return value is set at -12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.58. Equity return is now at value -31.17, with -6.28 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.54. Total debt to assets is 33.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.