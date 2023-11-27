Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Near Intelligence Inc (NIR)

The 36-month beta value for NIR is also noteworthy at 0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NIR is $3.50, which is $3.31 above than the current price. The public float for NIR is 15.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of NIR on November 27, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ: NIR) has jumped by 30.86 compared to previous close of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR ) stock is taking off on Monday without any clear news from the cloud-based data intelligence platform operator. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that explain why shares of NIR stock are up today.

NIR’s Market Performance

NIR’s stock has risen by 6.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.25% and a quarterly drop of -49.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.39% for Near Intelligence Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.55% for NIR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -92.96% for the last 200 days.

NIR Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares surge +25.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1758. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc saw -98.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Aug 18. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 60,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc, valued at $6,600 using the latest closing price.

Petralia Kathryn, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Petralia Kathryn is holding 45,000 shares at $7,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

The total capital return value is set at -3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value -44.05, with -21.98 for asset returns.

Based on Near Intelligence Inc (NIR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.55. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.