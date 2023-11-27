Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) is above average at 138.89x.

The public float for MSS is 2.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. The average trading volume of MSS on November 27, 2023 was 712.89K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) has jumped by 15.00 compared to previous close of 10.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-24 that Maison Solutions has filed proposed terms for a $12 million U.S. IPO. The firm operates four Asian-American supermarkets in Los Angeles and seeks to expand.

MSS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 27.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.18% for Maison Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.99% for MSS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 59.06% for the last 200 days.

MSS Trading at 59.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.49% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.27%, as shares surge +59.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSS rose by +33.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.85. In addition, Maison Solutions Inc. saw 39.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.