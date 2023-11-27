Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR)

The 36-month beta value for CLIR is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLIR is $6.00, which is $4.62 above than the current price. The public float for CLIR is 30.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume of CLIR on November 27, 2023 was 56.09K shares.

The stock of ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) has increased by 24.32 when compared to last closing price of 1.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 70.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Energy stocks are a fickle bunch. More prone to economic cycles than many companies, considering massive up-front expenses usually fueled by short-term debt, their financial positioning is constantly precarious.

CLIR’s Market Performance

ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) has experienced a 70.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 59.54% rise in the past month, and a 25.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.83% for CLIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.50% for CLIR’s stock, with a 30.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLIR Trading at 40.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.97%, as shares surge +54.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIR rose by +62.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9222. In addition, ClearSign Technologies Corp saw 157.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1635.56 for the present operating margin

-8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearSign Technologies Corp stands at -1539.57. The total capital return value is set at -65.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.55. Equity return is now at value -66.38, with -53.28 for asset returns.

Based on ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.62. Total debt to assets is 3.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

In summary, ClearSign Technologies Corp (CLIR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.