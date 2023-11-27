Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) is above average at 110.48x. The 36-month beta value for CELH is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CELH is $70.82, which is $16.42 above than the current price. The public float for CELH is 144.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.90% of that float. The average trading volume of CELH on November 27, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 53.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-23 that Food stocks are a good investment option for investors who like to follow Peter Lynch’s advice to “buy what you know.” With the holiday season kicking off, it’s a time for families, friends and food—and maybe not in that order.

CELH’s Market Performance

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has seen a 8.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.76% gain in the past month and a -10.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for CELH. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.19% for CELH’s stock, with a 18.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $217 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CELH Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.33. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc saw 56.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Guilfoyle Tony, who sale 10,190 shares at the price of $53.14 back on Nov 20. After this action, Guilfoyle Tony now owns 234,340 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc, valued at $541,497 using the latest closing price.

Castaldo Nicholas, the Director of Celsius Holdings Inc, sale 55,000 shares at $181.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Castaldo Nicholas is holding 110,491 shares at $9,986,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.