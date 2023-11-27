Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD)

The 36-month beta value for BZFD is also noteworthy at 2.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BZFD is $1.00, which is $0.72 above than the current price. The public float for BZFD is 50.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume of BZFD on November 27, 2023 was 252.26K shares.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.12 in comparison to its previous close of 0.31, however, the company has experienced a -10.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Amita Tomkoria – SVP of IR Jonah Peretti – Founder, Chairman & CEO Marcela Martin – President Felicia DellaFortuna – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BuzzFeed, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

BZFD’s Market Performance

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) has experienced a -10.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.11% rise in the past month, and a -33.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.36% for BZFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.74% for BZFD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BZFD Trading at -11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD fell by -11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3154. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc saw -58.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from Johnson John S. III, who sale 46,287 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Sep 19. After this action, Johnson John S. III now owns 4,905,779 shares of BuzzFeed Inc, valued at $15,872 using the latest closing price.

Johnson John S. III, the Member of 10% Group of BuzzFeed Inc, sale 36,749 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Johnson John S. III is holding 4,952,066 shares at $13,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+33.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for BuzzFeed Inc stands at -46.02. The total capital return value is set at -12.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.92. Equity return is now at value -88.59, with -34.88 for asset returns.

Based on BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD), the company’s capital structure generated 122.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.13. Total debt to assets is 40.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.