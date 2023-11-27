Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is above average at 8.45x. The 36-month beta value for MO is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MO is $46.71, which is $5.26 above than the current price. The public float for MO is 1.77B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of MO on November 27, 2023 was 8.55M shares.

The stock price of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has jumped by 0.63 compared to previous close of 41.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-25 that With bond yields at levels last seen before the Great Recession, it is difficult to argue against the attractiveness of fixed-income investments. However, it is extremely important to focus on the long term and consider three aspects before chasing the current high bond yields. The article discusses aspects such as minimizing reinvestment risk, inflation hedging, and currency diversification.

MO’s Market Performance

MO’s stock has risen by 1.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.20% and a quarterly drop of -5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Altria Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.74% for MO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MO Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.45. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -9.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MO starting from Davis Robert Matthews, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Nov 06. After this action, Davis Robert Matthews now owns 8,473 shares of Altria Group Inc., valued at $48,599 using the latest closing price.

Clarke Ian L.T., the Director of Altria Group Inc., purchase 1,100 shares at $40.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Clarke Ian L.T. is holding 7,145 shares at $44,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.23 for the present operating margin

+68.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 48.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.