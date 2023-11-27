Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO)

The 36-month beta value for CYTO is also noteworthy at 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CYTO is $286.10, which is $287.06 above than the current price. The public float for CYTO is 8.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on November 27, 2023 was 8.80M shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. However, the company has seen a gain of 180.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-20 that Whether you’re looking at the “ Magnificent Seven stocks,” or just the next round of penny stocks to watch, news & company events can quickly sway sentiment. This week is a short holiday week with Thursday’s Thanksgiving Holiday and one of the “Magnificent Seven” could become a major catalyst.

CYTO’s Market Performance

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has seen a 180.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 67.46% gain in the past month and a -22.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 67.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.93% for CYTO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 66.14% for CYTO’s stock, with a -65.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTO Trading at 39.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 67.94%, as shares surge +64.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +183.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1741. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -94.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.