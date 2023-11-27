An In-Depth Look at Qudian Inc ADR’s (QD) Stock Performance

The stock of Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has seen a -6.90% decrease in the past week, with a -8.47% drop in the past month, and a -33.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for QD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.32% for QD’s stock, with a -5.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) is 13.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QD is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qudian Inc ADR (QD) is $7.21, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. QD currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On November 27, 2023, QD’s average trading volume was 674.09K shares.

QD) stock’s latest price update

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD)’s stock price has plunge by -4.71relation to previous closing price of 1.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-14 that This article reviews a list of penny stocks to watch after the much anticipated ARM IPO. But before we dive into that watch list, let’s explain what the ARM IPO is and why it might influence certain stocks.

QD Trading at -15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7400. In addition, Qudian Inc ADR saw 69.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.31 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc ADR stands at -58.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 1.35, with 1.25 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc ADR (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -19.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.