An In-Depth Look at Kinder Morgan Inc’s (KMI) Stock Performance

The stock of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has seen a 2.73% increase in the past week, with a 2.92% gain in the past month, and a -0.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for KMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.75% for KMI’s stock, with a 1.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is 15.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KMI is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is $20.34, which is $3.06 above the current market price. The public float for KMI is 1.94B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On November 27, 2023, KMI’s average trading volume was 13.47M shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.06relation to previous closing price of 17.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-25 that Verizon trades at a huge discount to the broader market. Kinder Morgan is extremely cheap these days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMI Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.69. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc saw -4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from Mody Sital K, who sale 55,849 shares at the price of $17.36 back on Aug 04. After this action, Mody Sital K now owns 0 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc, valued at $969,578 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $18.09 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 10,719 shares at $27,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.63 for the present operating margin

+28.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 8.03, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.06. Total debt to assets is 45.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.