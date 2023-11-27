AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HKD stock has gone up by 23.51%, with a monthly gain of 18.53% and a quarterly plunge of -19.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.32% for AMTD Digital Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.62% for HKD’s stock, with a -21.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD) Right Now?

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 27.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HKD on November 27, 2023 was 767.09K shares.

HKD) stock’s latest price update

AMTD Digital Inc ADR (NYSE: HKD)’s stock price has increased by 25.38 compared to its previous closing price of 3.98. However, the company has seen a 23.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-10 that PARIS & NEW YORK & SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) (“AMTD Digital”), alongside with AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”) and AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) (“AMTD IDEA”), through AMTD World Media and Entertainment Group, together as “AMTD”, are thrilled to announce that another new movie titled “The Goldfinger” (“Movie”) will be released to public globally on December 30, 2023. “The Goldfinger” is an action crime thriller film written and directed by Felix Chong, and.

HKD Trading at 3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +21.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.07. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc ADR saw -50.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc ADR stands at +126.22. The total capital return value is set at 2.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81.

Based on AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD), the company’s capital structure generated 21.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AMTD Digital Inc ADR (HKD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.