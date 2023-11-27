American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Stock Observes 13.86% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, AEO stock has gone down by -13.93%, with a monthly decline of -8.69% and a quarterly surge of 4.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.63% for AEO’s stock, with a 13.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Right Now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEO is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEO is $18.27, which is $1.77 above the current price. The public float for AEO is 181.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEO on November 27, 2023 was 5.37M shares.

AEO) stock’s latest price update

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.73 in relation to its previous close of 16.79. However, the company has experienced a -13.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEO Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO fell by -13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.20. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw 18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Foyle Jennifer M., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, Foyle Jennifer M. now owns 232,459 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $510,000 using the latest closing price.

Rempell Michael R, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 2,967 shares at $13.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Rempell Michael R is holding 172,003 shares at $40,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.48 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 13.64, with 6.07 for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 85.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.09. Total debt to assets is 35.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.