Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) by analysts is $14.55, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for AGI is 394.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AGI was 2.55M shares.

AGI) stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has soared by 0.44 in relation to previous closing price of 13.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Does Alamos Gold (AGI) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

AGI’s Market Performance

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a 5.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.88% gain in the past month and a 13.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for AGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.92% for AGI’s stock, with a 13.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGI Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 35.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 7.33, with 5.42 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.