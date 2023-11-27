Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 22 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Airbnb Inc (ABNB) by analysts is $133.65, which is $5.4 above the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 411.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.09% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ABNB was 6.87M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has plunge by -0.61relation to previous closing price of 129.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-25 that Airbnb recently acquired GamePlanner.AI for nearly $200 million. This should accelerate the company’s ambitions to develop an AI “concierge.

ABNB’s Market Performance

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has seen a 1.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.23% gain in the past month and a 1.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.72% for ABNB’s stock, with a 2.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $136 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.95. In addition, Airbnb Inc saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from POWELL CATHERINE C, who sale 2,410 shares at the price of $128.00 back on Nov 21. After this action, POWELL CATHERINE C now owns 105,109 shares of Airbnb Inc, valued at $308,480 using the latest closing price.

Stephenson Dave, the Chief Financial Officer of Airbnb Inc, sale 679 shares at $127.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Stephenson Dave is holding 105,875 shares at $86,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 74.47, with 29.11 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.