AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AWIN is 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AWIN is $1.00, which is $0.88 above the current price. The public float for AWIN is 42.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWIN on November 27, 2023 was 7.73M shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) has plunged by -4.85 when compared to previous closing price of 0.13, but the company has seen a -0.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-24 that Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ: AWIN ) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite the solar technology company getting a delisting notice. That notice comes from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Exchange.

AWIN’s Market Performance

AWIN’s stock has fallen by -0.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.04% and a quarterly drop of -46.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.54% for AERWINS Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.78% for AWIN’s stock, with a -77.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AWIN Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1298. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc saw -98.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44. Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.