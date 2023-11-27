Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) has gone up by 18.75% for the week, with a -2.93% drop in the past month and a -29.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.01% for ATXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.59% for ATXG’s stock, with a -76.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATXG is 4.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% of that float. On November 27, 2023, ATXG’s average trading volume was 98.76K shares.

ATXG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG) has increased by 18.75 when compared to last closing price of 1.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Despite the opacity of China’s economy, small-cap Chinese stocks continue to attract attention, according to Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

ATXG Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG rose by +23.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2037. In addition, Addentax Group Corp saw -87.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.83 for the present operating margin

+23.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at -2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.91. Equity return is now at value -0.91, with -0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Addentax Group Corp (ATXG), the company’s capital structure generated 58.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.75. Total debt to assets is 33.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.