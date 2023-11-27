Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Aclaris (ACRS) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACRS is 0.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) is $9.00, which is $8.16 above the current market price. The public float for ACRS is 58.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.23% of that float. On November 27, 2023, ACRS’s average trading volume was 3.64M shares.

ACRS’s Market Performance

ACRS stock saw a decrease of -4.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -81.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -87.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.83% for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -74.73% for ACRS’s stock, with a -89.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACRS Trading at -83.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.30%, as shares sank -81.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRS fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.1492. In addition, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc saw -94.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRS starting from Monahan Joseph, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $5.08 back on Oct 23. After this action, Monahan Joseph now owns 129,724 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, valued at $30,460 using the latest closing price.

Balthaser Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, purchase 9,490 shares at $7.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Balthaser Kevin is holding 15,461 shares at $74,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-286.21 for the present operating margin

+59.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc stands at -292.11. The total capital return value is set at -42.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.59. Equity return is now at value -60.94, with -47.17 for asset returns.

Based on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.13. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.