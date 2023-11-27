5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) by analysts is $5.67, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for FEAM is 30.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.93% of that float. On November 27, 2023, the average trading volume of FEAM was 133.93K shares.

FEAM) stock’s latest price update

5E Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: FEAM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.64 compared to its previous closing price of 1.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

FEAM’s Market Performance

5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) has experienced a 10.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.25% drop in the past month, and a -16.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.91% for FEAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.63% for FEAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -45.19% for the last 200 days.

FEAM Trading at -9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -8.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEAM rose by +13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, 5E Advanced Materials Inc saw -72.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FEAM starting from SALISBURY DAVID J, who purchase 4,955 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Jun 09. After this action, SALISBURY DAVID J now owns 7,286 shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc, valued at $19,617 using the latest closing price.

vant Hoff Graham, the Director of 5E Advanced Materials Inc, purchase 4,250 shares at $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that vant Hoff Graham is holding 4,250 shares at $16,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FEAM

The total capital return value is set at -46.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.69. Equity return is now at value -78.53, with -41.03 for asset returns.

Based on 5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 70.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.45. Total debt to assets is 37.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, 5E Advanced Materials Inc (FEAM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.