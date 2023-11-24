Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.79x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) by analysts is $16.60, which is $12.36 above the current market price. The public float for ZURA is 20.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ZURA was 126.86K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZURA) stock’s latest price update

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.93 in comparison to its previous close of 4.46, however, the company has experienced a -2.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-06-20 that Zura Bio’s lead therapy is ZB-106. The company plans to start two phase 2 trials for the therapy.

ZURA’s Market Performance

Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) has seen a -2.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.19% decline in the past month and a -37.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for ZURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.56% for ZURA’s stock, with a -46.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZURA stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ZURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZURA in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $10 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZURA Trading at -24.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -19.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Zura Bio Ltd saw -58.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZURA starting from Munshi Amit, who purchase 117,647 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Munshi Amit now owns 617,640 shares of Zura Bio Ltd, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.69. Equity return is now at value 2.82, with 2.63 for asset returns.

Based on Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.