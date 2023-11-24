Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) has seen a -1.44% decrease in the past week, with a -13.33% drop in the past month, and a -24.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for XENE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.74% for XENE’s stock, with a -22.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XENE is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) is $51.54, which is $22.81 above the current market price. The public float for XENE is 63.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. On November 24, 2023, XENE’s average trading volume was 457.83K shares.

XENE) stock’s latest price update

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.33 in comparison to its previous close of 30.03, however, the company has experienced a -1.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

XENE Trading at -13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XENE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XENE fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.60. In addition, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -27.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XENE starting from Svoronos Dawn, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $38.70 back on Aug 24. After this action, Svoronos Dawn now owns 25,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $967,500 using the latest closing price.

PIMSTONE SIMON N., the Director of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 31,713 shares at $38.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that PIMSTONE SIMON N. is holding 6,000 shares at $1,231,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XENE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1368.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1328.95. The total capital return value is set at -20.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.45. Equity return is now at value -25.19, with -24.20 for asset returns.

Based on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.43. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.