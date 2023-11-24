Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) has plunged by -0.43 when compared to previous closing price of 20.77, but the company has seen a -1.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Woodside Energy Group has a solid pipeline to support long-term production growth. The commodity situation has improved for them since the H1 and enduring conditions for higher gas and oil prices remain. WDS’ dividend is ample and sustainable, and their sequential results are going to look good as we approach the end of the year.

Is It Worth Investing in Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) is above average at 5.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) is $22.91, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for WDS is 1.90B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WDS on November 24, 2023 was 499.91K shares.

WDS’s Market Performance

WDS’s stock has seen a -1.05% decrease for the week, with a -6.64% drop in the past month and a -14.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for WDS stock, with a simple moving average of -11.04% for the last 200 days.

WDS Trading at -7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDS fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.25. In addition, Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR saw -14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.52 for the present operating margin

+57.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR stands at +38.70. The total capital return value is set at 28.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.85. Equity return is now at value 19.75, with 12.12 for asset returns.

Based on Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.71. Total debt to assets is 11.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.