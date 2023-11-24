What Recent Market Trends Mean for Spirit Realty Capital Inc’s (SRC) Stock

The stock of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) has gone up by 1.68% for the week, with a 22.79% rise in the past month and a 5.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.16% for SRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.59% for SRC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) is above average at 23.02x. The 36-month beta value for SRC is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SRC is $42.89, which is $2.32 above than the current price. The public float for SRC is 140.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume of SRC on November 24, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

SRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 40.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-23 that Thanksgiving is typically associated with indulgent and unhealthy food choices. Diversification is important in your investment portfolio, just as it is in your diet. Real estate investment trusts can be a valuable addition to a balanced investment strategy and here are 5 great picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for SRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SRC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $46 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRC Trading at 13.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +24.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRC rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.11. In addition, Spirit Realty Capital Inc saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRC starting from Frymire Michelle M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $39.75 back on Jun 06. After this action, Frymire Michelle M now owns 10,009 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, valued at $159,000 using the latest closing price.

Thomas Rochelle, the EVP, General Counsel of Spirit Realty Capital Inc, sale 2,815 shares at $41.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Thomas Rochelle is holding 8,834 shares at $116,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.50 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Realty Capital Inc stands at +40.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 5.74, with 3.05 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.77. Total debt to assets is 43.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.