Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has gone up by 0.35% for the week, with a 11.08% rise in the past month and a 9.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.42% for WM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.10% for WM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) Right Now?

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WM is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WM is $181.21, which is $9.44 above the current market price. The public float for WM is 401.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.31% of that float. The average trading volume for WM on November 24, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

WM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has surged by 0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 171.69, but the company has seen a 0.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-12 that Waste Management is as large as its two biggest peers combined. Now it is poised to profit from a by-product of its core business.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $190 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WM Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.63. In addition, Waste Management, Inc. saw 9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Watson Michael J., who sale 14,288 shares at the price of $170.44 back on Nov 20. After this action, Watson Michael J. now owns 41,428 shares of Waste Management, Inc., valued at $2,435,287 using the latest closing price.

Fish James C Jr, the Pres, Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management, Inc., sale 5,383 shares at $172.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Fish James C Jr is holding 171,938 shares at $925,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management, Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 33.09, with 7.48 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management, Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.