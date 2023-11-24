Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VSAT is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VSAT is $37.14, which is $18.49 above the current market price. The public float for VSAT is 97.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.99% of that float. The average trading volume for VSAT on November 24, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)’s stock price has soared by 0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 19.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-11 that Starlink is SpaceX’s answer to providing global, high-speed internet coverage using a network of thousands of satellites buzzing around the Earth.

VSAT’s Market Performance

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has seen a 0.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.21% gain in the past month and a -25.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.05% for VSAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.29% for VSAT’s stock, with a -34.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSAT Trading at 4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.95. In addition, Viasat, Inc. saw -36.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Lippert Keven K, who sale 6,200 shares at the price of $19.58 back on Nov 16. After this action, Lippert Keven K now owns 24 shares of Viasat, Inc., valued at $121,396 using the latest closing price.

Miller Craig Andrew, the Pres. Global Space Networks of Viasat, Inc., sale 150 shares at $18.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Miller Craig Andrew is holding 9,220 shares at $2,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.10 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat, Inc. stands at -8.51. The total capital return value is set at -2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.65. Equity return is now at value -24.46, with -8.08 for asset returns.

Based on Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 72.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.12. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.