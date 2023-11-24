Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.47 in comparison to its previous close of 50.76, however, the company has experienced a -3.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in fireside chats and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCVX is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PCVX is $65.50, which is $16.5 above the current price. The public float for PCVX is 88.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCVX on November 24, 2023 was 576.19K shares.

PCVX’s Market Performance

PCVX’s stock has seen a -3.54% decrease for the week, with a 1.81% rise in the past month and a -0.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for Vaxcyte Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.33% for PCVX’s stock, with a 4.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PCVX Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCVX fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.21. In addition, Vaxcyte Inc saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCVX starting from GUGGENHIME ANDREW, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $51.13 back on Nov 20. After this action, GUGGENHIME ANDREW now owns 79,474 shares of Vaxcyte Inc, valued at $409,063 using the latest closing price.

Wassil Jim, the Chief Operating Officer of Vaxcyte Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $47.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Wassil Jim is holding 175,935 shares at $141,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCVX

The total capital return value is set at -32.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.44. Equity return is now at value -34.00, with -31.39 for asset returns.

Based on Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.85. Total debt to assets is 1.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.