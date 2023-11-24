Understanding the 2.49% Volatility Levels of RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has gone up by 0.29% for the week, with a 7.66% rise in the past month and a 8.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.49% for RLJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.68% for RLJ stock, with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is above average at 33.31x. The 36-month beta value for RLJ is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RLJ is $13.50, which is $3.1 above than the current price. The public float for RLJ is 151.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. The average trading volume of RLJ on November 24, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

RLJ) stock’s latest price update

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 10.34. However, the company has seen a 0.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Nikhil Bhalla – Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer Leslie Hale – President and CEO Sean Mahoney – Executive Vice President and CFO Tom Bardenett – Executive Vice President and COO Conference Call Participants Michael Bellisario – Robert W. Baird Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo William Crow – Raymond James Gregory Miller – Truist Securities Tyler Batory – Oppenheimer Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Capital Markets Floris Van Dijkum – Compass Point Research Anthony Powell – Barclays Operator Welcome to the RLJ Lodging Trust Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

RLJ Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from DAVIS NATHANIEL A, who sale 39,594 shares at the price of $9.87 back on Nov 10. After this action, DAVIS NATHANIEL A now owns 43,423 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $390,793 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.11 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +3.51. The total capital return value is set at 2.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.12, with 1.51 for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 46.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24.

Conclusion

In summary, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.