Understanding the 15.43% Volatility Levels of ParaZero Technologies Ltd’s (PRZO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has gone down by -14.34% for the week, with a -45.73% drop in the past month and a -25.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.43% for PRZO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.29% for PRZO’s stock, with a -40.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for PRZO is 3.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRZO on November 24, 2023 was 7.05M shares.

PRZO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) has decreased by -4.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-06 that For investors more inclined to take risks, there are intriguing opportunities in the aerospace and defense sector, particularly in stocks trading under $5. Penny stocks, known for their heightened risk and volatility, can also present substantial rewards if they perform well.

PRZO Trading at -37.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares sank -50.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO fell by -14.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2456. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd saw -75.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-328.25 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ParaZero Technologies Ltd stands at -295.12.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.