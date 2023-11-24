Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR): A Technical Analysis

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) is $16.69, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for TOUR is 112.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOUR on November 24, 2023 was 106.19K shares.

TOUR) stock’s latest price update

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR)’s stock price has dropped by -5.16 in relation to previous closing price of 1.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that NANJING, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the market opens on November 21, 2023. Tuniu’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m.

TOUR’s Market Performance

TOUR’s stock has risen by 6.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.44% and a quarterly drop of -25.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.50% for Tuniu Corp ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.14% for TOUR’s stock, with a -31.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOUR Trading at -0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares surge +39.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9069. In addition, Tuniu Corp ADR saw -33.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value 2.45, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.