Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has seen a -0.19% decrease in the past week, with a 43.45% gain in the past month, and a 18.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for TGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.16% for TGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TGI is at 2.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TGI is $12.88, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for TGI is 75.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.07% of that float. The average trading volume for TGI on November 24, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

TGI) stock’s latest price update

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI)’s stock price has dropped by -1.94 in relation to previous closing price of 10.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Triumph Group (TGI) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $14 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGI Trading at 29.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +47.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.24. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw 1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Quigley Thomas A. III, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $8.55 back on Sep 08. After this action, Quigley Thomas A. III now owns 36,766 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $21,388 using the latest closing price.

Keating Neal J, the Director of Triumph Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Keating Neal J is holding 51,787 shares at $80,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.26 for the present operating margin

+25.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triumph Group Inc. stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 16.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.