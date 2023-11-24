Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has jumped by 0.99 compared to previous close of 43.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that The rapidly evolving AgriTech sector, driven by the widespread adoption of precision farming and advanced internet-based data management systems, continues to reshape agriculture. That transformation is evident in its anticipated market size, which could surpass a remarkable $75.87 billion by 2032, expanding at a rapid 13.1%.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) Right Now?

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRMB is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TRMB is $56.16, which is $12.48 above the current market price. The public float for TRMB is 247.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume for TRMB on November 24, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

TRMB’s Market Performance

TRMB’s stock has seen a 0.71% increase for the week, with a -9.85% drop in the past month and a -16.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for Trimble Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for TRMB’s stock, with a -13.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRMB Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.24. In addition, Trimble Inc saw -13.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Gabriel Kaigham, who sale 4,364 shares at the price of $42.45 back on Nov 14. After this action, Gabriel Kaigham now owns 18,447 shares of Trimble Inc, valued at $185,256 using the latest closing price.

MATTHEWS DARRYL R, the SVP & Sector Head of Trimble Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $41.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that MATTHEWS DARRYL R is holding 53,638 shares at $102,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 8.16, with 4.07 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trimble Inc (TRMB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.