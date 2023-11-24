Trading Update: BioAtla Inc (BCAB) Stock Endures 11.39% Monthly Volatility

The stock of BioAtla Inc (BCAB) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 20.15% rise in the past month and a -34.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.39% for BCAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.74% for BCAB stock, with a simple moving average of -40.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for BioAtla Inc (BCAB) by analysts is $11.67, which is $10.06 above the current market price. The public float for BCAB is 36.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.29% of that float. On November 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BCAB was 309.96K shares.

BCAB) stock’s latest price update

BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ: BCAB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.62 in relation to its previous close of 1.60. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Bruce Mackle – Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, LLC Jay Short – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder Richard Waldron – Chief Financial Officer Eric Sievers – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Cheng – JPMorgan Kaveri Pohlman – BTIG Dev Prasad – Jefferies Arthur He – H.C. Wainwright Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the BioAtla Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCAB stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for BCAB by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for BCAB in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $17 based on the research report published on September 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BCAB Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +24.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5680. In addition, BioAtla Inc saw -80.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCAB starting from MCBRINN SYLVIA, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.54 back on Sep 08. After this action, MCBRINN SYLVIA now owns 11,125 shares of BioAtla Inc, valued at $5,080 using the latest closing price.

SHORT JAY M PHD, the Chief Executive Officer of BioAtla Inc, purchase 40,800 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that SHORT JAY M PHD is holding 1,412,387 shares at $100,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAB

The total capital return value is set at -54.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.56. Equity return is now at value -104.56, with -72.89 for asset returns.

Based on BioAtla Inc (BCAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.16. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, BioAtla Inc (BCAB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.