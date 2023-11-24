Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD) has gone up by 18.27% for the week, with a 12.59% rise in the past month and a 15.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.81% for THRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.51% for THRD’s stock, with a 38.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ: THRD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD) is $7.00, which is -$0.51 below the current market price. The public float for THRD is 15.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THRD on November 24, 2023 was 133.65K shares.

THRD) stock’s latest price update

Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ: THRD)’s stock price has soared by 5.77 in relation to previous closing price of 7.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Natalie Holles will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 7:30-7:55 a.m. ET.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for THRD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for THRD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.60 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

THRD Trading at 15.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRD rose by +18.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.53. In addition, Third Harmonic Bio Inc saw 74.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRD starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 214,063 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Dec 20. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 2,332,638 shares of Third Harmonic Bio Inc, valued at $879,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRD

The total capital return value is set at -18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.88. Equity return is now at value -12.42, with -12.09 for asset returns.

Based on Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48. Total debt to assets is 1.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 51.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Third Harmonic Bio Inc (THRD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.