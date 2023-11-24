The Volatility of Weatherford International plc’s (WFRD) Stock: A -3.58% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has gone down by -3.58% for the week, with a 0.02% rise in the past month and a 10.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.79% for WFRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.38% for WFRD’s stock, with a 23.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) is 19.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WFRD is 1.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is $122.71, which is $30.18 above the current market price. The public float for WFRD is 70.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% of that float. On November 24, 2023, WFRD’s average trading volume was 1.31M shares.

WFRD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has decreased by -0.53 when compared to last closing price of 93.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.58% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Weatherford (WFRD) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $120 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WFRD Trading at -1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.77. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw 81.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from Saligram Girish, who sale 50,750 shares at the price of $59.34 back on May 23. After this action, Saligram Girish now owns 894,909 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $3,011,454 using the latest closing price.

Mills Desmond J, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Weatherford International plc, sale 15,000 shares at $57.42 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Mills Desmond J is holding 26,761 shares at $861,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+30.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weatherford International plc stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.89. Equity return is now at value 58.41, with 7.27 for asset returns.

Based on Weatherford International plc (WFRD), the company’s capital structure generated 450.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.83. Total debt to assets is 51.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.