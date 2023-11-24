The Volatility of NatWest Group Plc ADR’s (NWG) Stock: A 0.20% Ratio for the Week

The stock of NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has seen a 0.20% increase in the past week, with a -0.58% drop in the past month, and a -10.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for NWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.12% for NWG’s stock, with a -17.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) is above average at 4.46x. The 36-month beta value for NWG is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NWG is $6.55, which is $1.42 above than the current price. The public float for NWG is 4.44B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume of NWG on November 24, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

NWG) stock’s latest price update

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.16 in relation to previous closing price of 5.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-23 that NatWest Group PLC (LSE:NWG) has announced another 19 branch closures scheduled for 2024 as part of an ongoing paring down of physical bank counters. The majority of closures will happen in England, with one in Wales and one Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Glasgow.

NWG Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, NatWest Group Plc ADR saw -20.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NatWest Group Plc ADR stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.58. Equity return is now at value 15.44, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG), the company’s capital structure generated 357.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 16.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -60.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.