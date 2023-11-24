The Volatility of Costco Wholesale Corp’s (COST) Stock: A -1.29% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, COST stock has gone down by -1.29%, with a monthly gain of 6.75% and a quarterly surge of 10.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Costco Wholesale Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.74% for COST’s stock, with a 11.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) Right Now?

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COST is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for COST is $600.18, which is $9.6 above the current price. The public float for COST is 440.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COST on November 24, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) has surged by 0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 584.30, but the company has seen a -1.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Costco (COST) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of COST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for COST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $600 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COST Trading at 4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $569.81. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corp saw 29.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from GALANTI RICHARD A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $566.09 back on Nov 08. After this action, GALANTI RICHARD A now owns 25,412 shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, valued at $1,132,178 using the latest closing price.

Riel Pierre, the EVP of Costco Wholesale Corp, sale 3,000 shares at $571.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Riel Pierre is holding 7,422 shares at $1,713,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.35 for the present operating margin

+12.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costco Wholesale Corp stands at +2.60. The total capital return value is set at 23.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.31. Equity return is now at value 27.54, with 9.45 for asset returns.

Based on Costco Wholesale Corp (COST), the company’s capital structure generated 42.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.60. Total debt to assets is 15.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.07 and the total asset turnover is 3.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.